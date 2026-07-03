Museveni summons NRM CEC for high stakes meeting

The ruling party are expected to deliberate on matters including the fate of the Commissioners of Parliament who were awarded a "service award" by the 12th Parliament amid the ongoing probe into embezzlement, money laundering and corruption by the legislature.

President Yoweri Museveni has summoned the National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee for a high stakes meeting at State House.

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According to reliable reports, the meeting will be held Friday, July 3, ahead of the president's scheduled address on matters of national importance that has been confirmed for Saturday, July 4.

The ruling party are expected to deliberate on matters including the fate of the Commissioners of Parliament who were awarded a "service award" by the 12th Parliament amid the ongoing probe into embezzlement, money laundering and corruption by the legislature.

NRM is also expected to pronounce it's candidates for the East Africa Legislative Assembly ( EALA) that has reportedly attracted several top party big shots and NRM leaning independent politicians. At least two vacant positions are up for grabs for the prestigious role at EALA and three slots to the Pan- African Parliament.

Meanwhile, Teso Parliamentary Group has appealed to the president for leniency over the investigation involving former Speaker of Parliament and Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Hon Anita Among who is reportedly sickly.

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"It is our humble plea to the president of the Republic of Uganda, who is the chairman of the party: Rt Hon Anita Among is the outgoing speaker and member of the committee chaired by the president," Hon Silas Aogon the Kumi Municipality MP said.