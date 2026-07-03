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Journalist Timothy Kalyegira granted bail

Moses King Moses King
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Timothy Kalegira
Kira Chief Magistrates Court in Wakiso District granted Kalyegira a cash bail of Shs650,000 and ordered him to return August 4, 2026 for further court proceedings.
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Veteran journalist, socio-political commentator Timothy Kalegira has been released on bail. 

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Kira Chief Magistrates Court in Wakiso District granted Kalyegira a cash bail of Shs650,000 and ordered him to return August 4, 2026 for further court proceedings. 

Kalyegira is accused of operating online media platforms without a broadcasting license. 

Prosecution challenged the bail application on grounds that the accused did not present a land title to prove ownership or occupation of his residence. They also argued that the accused would influence his big online followers to intimidate witnesses. 

However, the magistrate overruled the objections. 

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Prosecution alleges that between 2013 and 2026, Kalyegira operated a video production and media consulting firm named Kampala Express without broadcasting license contrary to section 28 of the Uganda Communications Act. 

In another count, he is accused of broadcasting through Uganda Records, an online platform without license.

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