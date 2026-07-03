Why Eng. David Luyimbazi is being tipped Works Ministry top post

Luyimbazi has helped shape national transport policy, led institutional reforms, negotiated major infrastructure financing and overseen large urban development programmes.

As the government begins implementing its new term under the theme “Kisanja No More Sleep,” focus has shifted to the kind of team needed to deliver Uganda’s development agenda.

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Infrastructure and environmental protection remain key priorities for the President. The new term is expected to focus on better service delivery, faster project execution and stronger public institutions.

As talks continue on possible appointments and restructuring in government, experienced technocrats with a record of delivery are drawing attention.

One of the names being discussed is Eng. David Ssali Luyimbazi, a veteran engineer and public administrator with more than 30 years of experience.

Luyimbazi has helped shape national transport policy, led institutional reforms, negotiated major infrastructure financing and overseen large urban development programmes.

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Although the government has not announced any substantive appointment at the Ministry of Works and Transport or related institutions such as the Ministry of Water and Environment, his name continues to feature in discussions among engineers, policymakers, development partners and public administration experts.

Here are five reasons Luyimbazi stands out as a strong candidate for a key infrastructure docket.

Eng. David Ssali Luyimbazi

1. A Proven Track Record Of Delivering Results

Luyimbazi started his public service career at the Ministry of Works. He later joined the Uganda National Roads Authority and then Kampala Capital City Authority, where he held senior leadership roles.

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As Director of Planning at UNRA, he served during one of Uganda’s major periods of road sector growth.

The national road network expanded, while reforms in planning, project preparation and procurement helped cut delays and improve efficiency.

Infrastructure experts say these reforms strengthened the project pipeline, improved value for money and built confidence among development partners.

2. He Built Institutions, Not Just Roads

Beyond road projects, Luyimbazi is credited with helping build systems that still guide Uganda’s transport sector.

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His work includes the Integrated National Transport Master Plan, long-term road sector development programmes, road asset management systems, and planning and monitoring frameworks.

Many of these systems remain in use years later. This points to a leadership style focused on building institutions that outlast individual office holders.

3. International Expertise Backed By Practical Experience

Luyimbazi combines strong academic training with hands-on experience.

He holds postgraduate qualifications from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford. He has also trained in infrastructure financing, transport planning, procurement, public-private partnerships and major programme management.

His career includes managing large infrastructure programmes and negotiating financing with international development partners.

Sector observers say this mix of technical, financial and strategic experience is valuable as Uganda invests in roads, railways, bridges, industrial parks and urban transport systems.

4. Leadership Beyond The Road Sector

After UNRA, Luyimbazi joined Kampala Capital City Authority as Deputy Executive Director.

At KCCA, his work went beyond transport infrastructure. He coordinated programmes in urban roads, drainage, climate resilience, digital governance, revenue modernisation and city planning.

Urban development specialists say this experience gave him a wider view of how transport connects with land use, environmental protection, economic growth and service delivery.

5. A Reputation For Professionalism And Integrity

Luyimbazi is often described as a disciplined career technocrat.

Over more than three decades in public service, he has been linked to reforms that improved procurement transparency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making.

Colleagues describe him as a systems builder who focuses on strengthening institutions rather than seeking personal attention.

“David is one of the few engineers who understands that infrastructure is not just about building roads; it is about building institutions that can deliver results long after individuals have left office. That is what sets him apart,” a former UNRA colleague said.

The former colleague added that such qualities matter at a time when the government wants greater efficiency, accountability and value for money in infrastructure delivery.

Meeting The Demands Of A Changing Sector

Uganda’s infrastructure sector is entering a new phase shaped by urbanisation, industrial growth and investment in major transport corridors.

Public expectations for faster delivery and better use of resources are also rising.

Whether Eng. David Luyimbazi is appointed to a senior role remains a decision for the appointing authorities.