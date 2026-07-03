Uganda evacuates 273 from South Africa

Acting foreign affairs minister Hon Haruna Kasolo welcomed the Ugandans returning home reassuring that the exercise is still ongoing.

Uganda has evacuated 273 nationals from South Africa in the first batch of citizens escaping xenophobic attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting foreign affairs minister Hon Haruna Kasolo welcomed the Ugandans returning home reassuring that the exercise is still ongoing.

"This marks an important milestone in our efforts to ensure the safe return of Ugandans affected by the recent developments in South Africa. I commend our Embassy in South Africa, together with all the government agencies and partners involved, for their dedication, professionalism, and coordinated efforts in making this operation possible," he said before adding.

"As we welcome home the first group of our compatriots, I wish to reassure all Ugandans that the evacuation exercise remains ongoing. The Government of Uganda remains fully committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens and we will continue to serve tirelessly."

The 273 touched down at Entebbe International Airport July 3 aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 746 Ugandans have reportedly registered for evacuation due to worsening anti-migrant violence. One Ugandan was reportedly killed in KwaZulu-Natal Province.