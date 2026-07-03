UN Secretary General 'closely monitoring' Uganda

In a note to correspondents issued July 2, 2026 by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary General, the United Nations expressed concern about detention of political and civic actors.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has announced that he is closely following events unfolding in Uganda in the political, civic and media space.

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In a note to correspondents issued July 2, 2026 by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary General, the United Nations expressed concern about detention of political and civic actors.

"The Secretary General is closely following recent developments in Uganda and notes with concern reported regarding the detention of political and civic actors, including cases in which the whereabouts of some individuals have not been clearly established," part of the statement reads.

Antonio urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law noting that rights of liberty and security of person are enshrined in Uganda's constitution and its international human rights obligations.

He further called for the government to respect freedom of expression and independence of the media.

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"He recalled that freedom of expression, including the independence of the media, as well as the rights to liberty and security of person, are enshrined in Uganda's constitution and it's international human rights obligations. He encourages all stakeholders to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law," Stéphane Dujarric stated.

The development follows the recent arrests of high profile personalities including ruling party historical and former minister turned activist Miria Matembe and former Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who doubles as Kizza Besigye's lawyer in the ongoing case of alleged treason.

Matembe was arrested and charged for promoting secretarinism while Lukwago was arrested and charged with misprision of treason.

Lukwago remains remanded to Luzira Prison while Matembe was released on bail.

As events unfolded, a military operation besieged the Nation Media Group who were reportedly accused of bias, unbalanced reporting, and activism.

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