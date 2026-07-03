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Minister Balaam hails Mulago Hospital staff after son's successful surgery

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:59 - 03 July 2026
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State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara
State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said license of 275 labour export companies in Uganda were revoked
Minister Balaam Barugahara has thanked doctors and nurses at Mulago National Referral Hospital after his son underwent successful surgery, while defending the hospital against claims that it only serves the wealthy.
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The Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, has praised doctors, nurses and other health workers at Mulago National Referral Hospital after his third-born son underwent successful surgery.

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The minister thanked the Deputy Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr John Sekabira, and staff for the care they gave his son, Kamukama Akiiki.

The child underwent treatment in the general ward 5B according to the minister.

"I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Deputy Director of Mulago Referral, Dr. Sekabira John, and the entire staff of Grade 5B for the successful surgery performed on my third-born child Kamukama Akiiki earlier today," Barugahara wrote.

He also commended the wider medical team for their professionalism and dedication.

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"I sincerely thank Dr. Sekabira John, the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and all the medical staff for their professionalism, compassion, and commitment to saving lives. Every day, they successfully perform surgeries on thousands of children and many other patients, offering hope and healing to countless families."

"Mulago Hospital continues to do a fantastic job, and we are truly grateful for the invaluable service it renders to our nation."

Balaam Barugahara

He ended his message with a prayer for patients and health workers.

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"May the Lord grant complete healing to all patients and continue to bless and strengthen our healthcare workers."

Reacting to some of the comments on his post, Minister Barugahara revealed that unlike other top government officials, he has and his family have always sought treatment in Ugandan health facilities 

One user claimed public hospitals often favour wealthy patients, writing: "Those people are after rich people only, the poor just rot in those hospitals, I have evidence and testimony."

Barugahara rejected the claim, replying: "Ward 5B is ward for all not vip sir."

Another user thanked the minister for choosing Mulago, calling it "the best hospital in the region" and urging the government to invest more in the facility. Barugahara responded: "I always treat my family there."

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Another commenter described him as "the first cabinet minister in Uganda to use Mulago hospital" and wished his son a quick recovery. The minister replied: "Amen."

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