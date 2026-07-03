Airtel adopts Spiro electric motorcycles for its distribution network; 50,000 to be rolled out

Spiro has partnered with Airtel Uganda to roll out electric motorcycles across the telecom company's distribution network as it targets 50,000 e-bikes in Uganda by the end of 2026.

Electric mobility company Spiro has set a target of deploying 50,000 electric motorcycles in Uganda by the end of 2026 after securing a partnership with Airtel Uganda to electrify the telecom firm's distribution network.

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The partnership will see Airtel Franchise Partners replace fuel-powered motorcycles with Spiro electric bikes, beginning with an initial rollout of 268 motorcycles. Airtel said more than 1,000 motorcycles have already been ordered and will be deployed in phases across the country.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Spiro Uganda Country Director Brenden Kachenje said the partnership reinforces the company's ambition to lead Uganda's transition to electric mobility.

"This partnership confirms Spiro's commitment to champion a greener, cleaner environment and lead the country's e-mobility agenda. To this, Spiro Uganda is committed to deploy 50,000 electric bikes by December 2026," Kachenje said.

He described innovation and sustainability as the pillars of Spiro's business.

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"We stand for innovation. Our products are very innovative. Sustainability is where we operate. Sustainability is on top of Airtel's agenda," he said.

Kachenje said the motorcycles are designed to be efficient, affordable and widely accessible.

"Affordability is key. That way, we are empowering communities financially through inclusion," he said.

He added that Airtel's distributors would benefit from lower operating costs.

"Your distributors will keep more money than they were giving out," he said.

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To address concerns about reliability, Kachenje said Spiro has a 24-hour customer support centre and a growing service network.

"Our team will be there in 20 to 30 minutes and will either fix the bike outrightly or get you to the nearest service centre," he said.

He thanked Airtel Uganda for embracing electric mobility.

"I commend Airtel Uganda for believing in Spiro in a bid to continue in this area of mobility," he said.

Under the partnership, Airtel Franchise Partners will have an opportunity to acquire new Spiro electric motorcycles through an interest-free financing arrangement. Repayments will be made over 24 months through monthly commission deductions.

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Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Managing Director Japhet Aritho said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to cleaner business operations while improving efficiency for its partners.

"As Airtel continues to grow, so does our responsibility to ensure that our products and services reach customers faster, more efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner," Aritho said.

"Our Franchise Partners are the backbone of our distribution network, and today we are investing in them. By making electric motorcycles more accessible, we are helping our partners become more productive, reduce their operating costs and, together, protect our planet."

Franchise Partners play a key role in Airtel's operations by distributing SIM cards, delivering Airtel Money float and ensuring customers can access Airtel products and services across the country.

The electric motorcycles come with GPS tracking, after-sales support and access to Spiro's battery-swapping network, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for conventional fuel.