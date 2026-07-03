Among confirms blood clot, appeals for treatment outside house confinement

Former Speaker Anita Among has confirmed she has a blood clot and appealed to President Museveni to allow her to seek specialised treatment outside her security confinement.

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has made a plea to President Yoweri Museveni to allow her to leave her residence for specialised medical treatment.

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The former speaker reportedly confirmed earlier on disputed reports that she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her leg, a potentially life-threatening condition that required urgent management.

This was revealed on Friday by a section of MPs from the Teso sub-region who visited her at her residence in Kololo, where she is currently confined.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon said Among told the delegation that her medical condition had worsened because she remains confined to her home under heavy security.

"We have spoken to the former Speaker and she indicated to us that she needs to be able to access better medical services because as it is right now, she gets medical services indoors and other services like scanning cannot be given to her," Aogon said.

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Mrs Among, the MPs said, intimated to them that she indeed had been diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her legs.

"She has also confirmed that she has a blood clot. She told us that she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her legs and other illnesses which her doctors have confirmed and needs to be out of confinement to get better treatment," he said.

On top of this, the legislator added that the former Speaker is also battling high blood pressure and diabetes.

"She also has high blood pressure and diabetes. These are serious challenges. We ask the government to look at her with mercy," he said.

Currently, according to the MPs, Hon Among is unsure about her currently legal situation, given the continued deployment of security at her house

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"During our discussions, she indicated to us that even herself she could not establish whether legally she was under house arrest, or just confinement by security. This she said was making her situation worse and her humble plea to the President was to handle this matter," he said.

The MPs appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to release the former speaker from the restrictions placed on her movement.

Anita Among

"We are concerned about her freedom. When she is released, that will be our joy," Ogon said.

Reports that Mrs Among was diagnosed with a blood clot were first made public by her friend former Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko. He said the clot had left her unable to walk. At the time, Nsereko's remarks could not be independently verified and drew mixed reactions.

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Days later, Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere, who had also visited Among, said he had found her with swollen feet but stopped short of confirming that the condition resulted from blood clotting.

Among has remained out of the public eye for months amid ongoing investigations into corruption allegations. She is reportedly confined to her residence under tight security, with access restricted to approved visitors.