Muhammad Nsereko sounds alarm on Anita Among’s ‘deteriorating health’

Nsereko alleged that Among is suffering from deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) that has left her unable to walk.

Former Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko has claimed that former Speaker Anita Annet Among is in poor health and urgently needs medical attention.

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Speaking during a live TikTok broadcast, Nsereko alleged that Among is suffering from a serious medical condition that has left her unable to walk.

“Rt Hon Anita Annet Among is very sickly. She has a blood clot in her legs, she cannot walk. It is terrible; what I have seen,” he said.

“The legs are all swollen. She cannot walk. Why not let her go to hospital? I don't know how long she can live without treatment. What happened to mercy in this world?”

MP Mohammad Nsereko

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The former legislator and known close friend of Among was speaking in light of the health condition of jailed lawyer and former Mayor Erias Lukwago, noting how, in his view, the government continues to turn a blind eye to the deteriorating health of key figures.

“On one side they are persecuting Lukwago who did not work with them; yet on the other, even those who have worked with them are also being pinched,” Nsereko said.

The former legislator did not explain how he came to witness Among's alleged condition. However, the two have maintained a close political relationship for years.

During the 10th Parliament, Among was among the prominent figures who backed Nsereko's unsuccessful bid for Deputy Speaker.

Among has not been seen in public for months following investigations into allegations of corruption. Reports have indicated that she remains under strict movement restrictions.

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