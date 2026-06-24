Bukedea MP sheds light on Anita Among illness

Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere has joined the chorus, asking the government to allow Ms Among to see her doctors. He confirmed that she showed signs of swollen feet during a recent visit.

More details are emerging about the health of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among with more voices calling for her to be allowed to get treatment.

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Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere has joined the chorus, asking the government to allow Ms Among to see her doctors.

Okwere dismissed reports that Among is critically ill, although he confirmed that she showed signs of swollen feet when he last met her.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Okwere said he visited Among at her Nakasero residence last Tuesday and found her able to move around within her compound.

However, he acknowledged concerns about her health and her ability to access comprehensive medical care.

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Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere has joined the chorus, asking the government to allow Ms Among to see her doctors.

Okwere said he could not determine whether the swelling was linked to blood clotting, as alleged by former Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko.

The remarks come days after Nsereko claimed during a TikTok live broadcast that Among was seriously ill and needed urgent treatment.

“Rt Hon Anita Annet Among is very sickly. She has a blood clot in her legs, she cannot walk. It is terrible; what I have seen. The legs are all swollen. She cannot walk. Why not let her go to hospital? I don't know how long she can live without treatment,” Nsereko said.

He also alleged that Among was unable to walk and questioned why she had not been allowed to seek medical care.

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Hon Silas Ogon, Member of Parliament representing Kumi Municipality said yesterday that Ms Among as an elected MP for Bukedea district is entitled to free healthcare by parliament.

“She has just started a new term of office; her office is not vacant; she is still a member of parliament. She is entitled to medical attention paid for by parliament. In my opinion, the issue is not the availability of funds or the readiness of parliament to fund treat; I want to be believe that the issue is free to access medical care,” he said

The former Speaker has largely remained out of the public eye in recent months amid investigations and scrutiny surrounding her political career.