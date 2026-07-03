The operation also led to the recovery of fake US currency worth an estimated $9 million, about Shs33.7 billion, according to police.

The operation also led to the recovery of fake US currency worth an estimated $9 million, about Shs33.7 billion, according to police.

Four arrested in Lira with counterfeit dollar printing machine

The operation also led to the recovery of fake US currency worth an estimated $9 million, about Shs33.7 billion, according to police., about Shs33.7 billion, according to police.

Police arrested four suspects during an operation in Lira City.

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Officers recovered a machine allegedly used to print counterfeit US dollars.

Fake currency worth about $9 million (Shs33.7 billion) and vehicle logbooks were also recovered.

The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police in Lira City have arrested four suspects after recovering a machine believed to have been used to produce counterfeit United States dollars.

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The operation also led to the recovery of fake US currency worth an estimated $9 million, about Shs33.7 billion, according to police.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema said the machine was found in the bedroom of a woman identified only as Sandra. He said she is a sister to Nighty Wengo and lives in Ireda Shamda Cell, Lira City East Division.

The operation also led to the recovery of fake US currency worth an estimated $9 million, about Shs33.7 billion, according to police.

Police also recovered several vehicle logbooks during the operation.

Okema said one of the suspects, Tonny Siwa, told investigators he had taken the machine to Wengo's home because they had been doing business together.

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The four suspects are being held at Lira City Central Police Station as investigations continue.