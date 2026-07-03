Marburg alert in Western Uganda: 5 health protocols to protect yourself right now

The single Marburg case was detected in Kyegegwa district in the west of Uganda, in a 1-1/2-year-old child who had died.

Public concern is rising after health officials sounded an alert warning of reports of a potential case of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in western Uganda.

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The single case of the highly infectious hemorrhagic fever was detected, while conducting surveillance for an Ebola outbreak.

No contacts of the Marburg case have developed symptoms and there is currently no active case, and the World Health Organization said it had been notified of a case by Uganda on 30 June, and had informed its member states

Africa CDC said the Marburg case was detected in Kyegegwa district in the west of Uganda, in a 1-1/2-year-old child who had died.

“Africa CDC is engaging the Government of Uganda through official public health channels on reports concerning Marburg virus disease. At this stage, we cannot confirm reports of any additional case,” the spokesperson, Saran Koly, said.

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“Africa CDC stands ready to support verification, risk assessment and response readiness as needed.”

Here are five health protocols everyone should know.

1. Know how Marburg spreads

Marburg Virus Disease does not spread through the air like influenza or COVID-19.

Instead, it spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These include saliva, vomit, urine, faeces, sweat, breast milk and semen. People can also become infected by touching contaminated clothing, bedding, medical equipment or surfaces. Initial infections may occur after prolonged exposure to fruit bats or caves where they live.

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To reduce the risk

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser.

Avoid direct contact with anyone showing symptoms.

Do not handle contaminated clothing or bedding without protection.

Avoid contact with bats and caves in affected areas.

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2. Don't mistake Marburg for malaria

Early Marburg symptoms closely resemble severe malaria and several other tropical illnesses, making early diagnosis difficult.

Watch for:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Muscle pain

Extreme weakness

Chills

As the illness progresses, some patients develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and a rash. Severe cases may involve unexplained bleeding from the nose, gums or other parts of the body, although bleeding does not occur in every patient.

If you recently travelled to an affected area or had contact with a suspected case, do not assume it is malaria. Seek medical advice immediately.

3. Follow the 21-day rule

Health officials monitor people exposed to Marburg for 21 days because symptoms usually appear within this period.

If you recently visited western Uganda, especially areas under investigation, or had close contact with a suspected case, monitor yourself for fever or any flu-like symptoms for 21 days. Take your temperature daily and limit unnecessary close contact with others if you begin feeling unwell.

4. Call before going to a health facility

If you develop symptoms and believe you may have been exposed, do not walk into a clinic or hospital without warning staff first.

Instead:

Call your nearest health facility or district health authorities.

Explain your symptoms and any recent travel or contact history.

Follow the instructions you are given before travelling.

This allows health workers to prepare protective measures and reduces the risk of exposing other patients and staff.

5. Get information from official sources only

Health scares often fuel rumours and misinformation.

Rely on updates from Uganda's Ministry of Health, district health authorities and recognised international public health agencies. Avoid forwarding unverified social media posts that may cause unnecessary panic.