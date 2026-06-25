Bobi Wine defends ‘tasteless’ jab at sick First Lady Janet Museveni

The exiled opposition leader on Wednesday, faced criticism when he implied that Mrs Museveni’s sickness was karma and God's revenge for the ills that her husband and government have inflicted on Ugandans.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, has defended his controversial remarks about First Lady Janet Museveni's ill health after his comments triggered criticism on social media.

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The exiled opposition leader on Wednesday, faced criticism when he implied that Mrs Museveni’s sickness was karma and God's revenge for the ills that her husband and government have inflicted on Ugandans.

Earlier, President Yoweri Museveni had posted a birthday message to his wife,who turned 78 on June 24, 2026.

In the message, the President thanked God for restoring her health following what he described as a three-month illness.

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Responding to the post, Bobi Wine wrote: "Do not be deceived; God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows-Galatians 6:7.

"Ever heard of karma? That is as a visitor that never forgets an address. What you have done to others does not disappear; it returns, in its own time and with precision.

"You cannot torment, and even kill other men’s wives and expect to walk away scot-free.

"God is always watching, and be sure that you will be paid in full, in your lifetime.

"You have caused so much pain and suffering to others, but life has reminded you that NO TITLE, NO RANK, NO POWER can shield the people you love more than righteous deeds can."

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The remarks drew mixed reactions online. Many users accused the opposition leader of showing little compassion towards an elderly woman recovering from illness.

Felix Kabyanga was among those who criticised Bobi Wine, writing: "When your politics become so toxic that you celebrate the suffering of a sick woman and call it divine justice, the problem is no longer your opponent the problem is your humanity as Kyagulanyi.

"People like you making such arguments should be very careful. The same God you invoke never appointed you a custodian of His judgment. It is the height of arrogance to look at someone’s illness and confidently announce, 'This is God’s punishment.'"

President Museveni with his wife Janet

Others however, defended Bobi Wine, arguing that critics often remain silent when opposition supporters are subjected to violence or political persecution.

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Judith Nalukwago wrote: "It’s interesting the fence sitters and the NRM are on @HEBobiwine calling him to be the bigger person, not to spread hate etc.

"I have never seen any of them call out Museveni or his son when they come out praising themselves for killing and imprisoning Ugandans. They never condemn police or military for any violence. They are always silent.

"But look at them now, they are piling on an opposition leader to be the bigger person while always hiding their heads in sand."

Bobi Wine, in response to the accusations, doubled down, insisting that those who deemed his message in bad taste have no moral ground.

“He wrote, They treat us as subhuman.

They kill our people for fun

They rape our sisters and brothers.

They torture us on camera.

They abduct us without remorse.

They tear families apart.

They drive people into exile.

They push others to commit suicide.

They rig elections with impunity.

They mock us and post humiliating images of our comrades in captivity.

Then they ask us “What will you do about it?”

"But when we remind them, that they too are mortal, and that pain has a way of returning to its source, they suddenly remember the language of ‘morality’.

Go and preach that fake morality to Yasin Kawuma’s mother.

Preach it to the children of Johnbosco Kibalama., Eddy Mutwe or Waiswa Mufumbiro.

Preach it to the family of John Ddamulira and to the countless other victims of the Museveni family.

Don’t try to weaponize ‘morality’ to shield injustice and brutality.

It won’t work with this generation!

Yes, we believe in morality, but silence in the face of injustice is not morality. It is complicity, it is hypocrisy! “