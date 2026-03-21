Government turned Muwanga Kivumbi into a martyr - Butambala MP elect Mukiibi

Mukiibi, a journalist-turned politician who recently unseated Kivumbi after more than 15 years as Butambala Member of Parliament, has been responding to public criticism following a deadly security raid at the opposition politician’s home on election night.

Butambala MP-elect Eriasa Mukiibi Sserunjogi has said the government’s decision to charge his political rival Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi with terrorism risks turning the long-serving legislator into a political martyr, despite what he described as serious questions surrounding Kivumbi’s conduct during the recent election period.

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Mukiibi, a journalist-turned politician who recently unseated Kivumbi after more than 15 years as Butambala Member of Parliament, has been responding to public criticism following a deadly security raid at the opposition politician’s home on election night.

The public debate on the election violence in Butambala resurfaced last weekend after new videos emerged online showing Kivumbi, his wife and aides hiding under furniture inside their house as gunfire erupted outside.

In the footage, the MP is seen attempting to step out to check on what was happening while family members plead with him to remain inside.

Security forces stormed Kivumbi’s residence after hundreds of supporters gathered there following voting, and at least 10 people were shot dead during the raid, according to the opposition legislator.

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Amid the raging debate, some social media users accused Mukiibi of collaborating with the government security agencies to neutralise his rival.

Others criticised him for not forcefully condemning the use of lethal force during the operation.

However, in a series of posts on X, Mukiibi said the tragedy should not obscure what he described as a pattern of intimidation and violence allegedly carried out by Kivumbi’s camp during the campaigns.

“Charging Kivumbi with terrorism in a way makes a martyr of him, albeit inadvertently,” Mukiibi wrote.

“Otherwise, he has serious questions to answer on how an alleged freedom fighter responds to an election challenge the way he did — with intimidation, violence and vile language.”

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Kivumbi was later arrested and arraigned before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with terrorism under Uganda’s Anti-Terrorism Act. Prosecutors allege that between 11 and 17 January 2026, he and several accomplices coordinated violent attacks in Kibibi and Gombe town councils in Butambala District.

Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi

According to the charge sheet, the group allegedly attacked Kibibi Police Station and the Electoral Commission tally centre, damaged vehicles and sections of the Butambala–Gomba road, and carried out actions considered prejudicial to national security and public safety. Authorities say the alleged attacks resulted in the deaths of seven people, whose names were read out in court.

The opposition MP has since been remanded to Kitalya Maximum Security Prison as investigations continue, with prosecutors later adding more suspects to the case.

Mukiibi acknowledged that the security operation at Kivumbi’s home was mishandled.

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“Those who shot the citizens were overzealous and there must be an inquest,” he said, adding that the state should compensate the families of those who lost their lives.