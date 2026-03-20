Balaam reveals Bobi Wine’s host in U.S.

Minister Balaam Barugahara says Bobi Wine fled Uganda and misled supporters, as the opposition leader faces growing criticism over his US lobbying trip.

Youth and Children Affairs Minister Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has accused opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, of fleeing Uganda and misleading his supporters about his whereabouts.

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Speaking in a recent interview, Balaam said Kyagulanyi left the country before the election process concluded.

“On the day of election, Bobi did not even waited for declaration of election. He ran out of Uganda. He has been lying to you, eating fene [jack fruit], those are old videos he made… he is a movie star, is a film star,” Balaam said.

He added that Kyagulanyi has been living abroad and earning money. “So for him, he’s in London, he got a home, he has been living with Pastor Kyazze in London. Now he has moved away from Crandon with Pastor Kyazze. Now he moved to the US, he’s in Boston. So he’s making money,” Balaam said.

However,

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Publicly available information shows that Pastor Michael Kyazze is based in London, suggesting Balaam may have confused locations when referring to “Crandon”.

Kyagulanyi recently confirmed that he travelled to the United States, where he began engagements in Washington DC on March 18, 2026. He said the visit aims to lobby for international action, including sanctions against Ugandan officials he accuses of human rights abuses.

His trip has sparked criticism across the region. Kenyan activist Miguna Miguna faulted the move, warning against seeking support from Western powers. “(This is) the wrong place to start and pose for images. Washington DC is the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations,” he said.

The comments triggered debate online, with some Africans arguing that political change should be driven internally rather than through foreign influence.

Before leaving Uganda, Kyagulanyi said he had gone into hiding for weeks due to security threats. He thanked supporters who sheltered him and insisted he would return after completing his engagements abroad. He also maintains that he won the 2026 presidential election but claims the results were rigged by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa.

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Kyagulanyi has left party affairs in the hands of his deputy Lina Zedriga during his absence.