The Oulanyah family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their patriarch

The Oulanyah family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their patriarch

Father of late Speaker Oulanyah dies on same date as son in heartbreaking loss

Leaders of Parliament and the Oulanyah family have mourned the death of patriarch Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo at 97.

The Oulanyah family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their patriarch, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, who passed away at the age of 97.

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Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the son of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and Member of Parliament for Omoro County, announced the death in a brief message.

He wrote, “Our patriarch, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, has rested on the same day that his son rested! May his soul rest in peace!”

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among confirmed the news shortly after.

She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform our esteemed colleagues, the Parliament fraternity, and all who loved our brother, the late Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, that his father, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, has passed away at the age of 97 at St Mary’s Hospital, Lacor.”

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Among added that Parliament stands with the family during this difficult time.

She said, “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and all his loved ones. We will share the funeral arrangements after consulting with the family.”

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa also expressed sorrow over the loss. He said, “This is very sad indeed. Rest in eternal peace Mzee.”