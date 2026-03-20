Advertisement

Father of late Speaker Oulanyah dies on same date as son in heartbreaking loss

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:55 - 20 March 2026
The Oulanyah family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their patriarch
Leaders of Parliament and the Oulanyah family have mourned the death of patriarch Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo at 97.
Advertisement

The Oulanyah family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their patriarch, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, who passed away at the age of 97.

Advertisement

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the son of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and Member of Parliament for Omoro County, announced the death in a brief message.

He wrote, “Our patriarch, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, has rested on the same day that his son rested! May his soul rest in peace!”

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among confirmed the news shortly after.

She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform our esteemed colleagues, the Parliament fraternity, and all who loved our brother, the late Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, that his father, Mzee Nathan Okori Adiyo, has passed away at the age of 97 at St Mary’s Hospital, Lacor.”

Advertisement

Among added that Parliament stands with the family during this difficult time.

She said, “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and all his loved ones. We will share the funeral arrangements after consulting with the family.”

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa also expressed sorrow over the loss. He said, “This is very sad indeed. Rest in eternal peace Mzee.”

The death of Mzee Adiyo comes four years after the passing of his son, former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, marking another moment of grief for the family and the wider Acholi community.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Father of late Speaker Oulanyah dies on same date as son in heartbreaking loss
News
20.03.2026
Father of late Speaker Oulanyah dies on same date as son in heartbreaking loss
Flame vs Flame: Malaika Nyanzi and Deddan Lead the Ultimate Grill Battle
Lifestyle
20.03.2026
Flame vs Flame: Malaika Nyanzi and Deddan Lead the Ultimate Grill Battle
Balaam reveals Bobi Wine’s host in U.S.
News
20.03.2026
Balaam reveals Bobi Wine’s host in U.S.
Muhoozi’s PLU unveils ranking system amid Gashumba-Kabanda clash
News
20.03.2026
Muhoozi’s PLU unveils ranking system amid Gashumba-Kabanda clash
Hollywood martial arts star Chuck Norris dies at 86
News
20.03.2026
Hollywood martial arts star Chuck Norris dies at 86
Rwandan singer Element Eleeh jets in for Comedy Store’s Eid show
Entertainment
20.03.2026
Rwandan singer Element Eleeh jets in for Comedy Store’s Eid show