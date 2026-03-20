Flame vs Flame: Malaika Nyanzi and Deddan Lead the Ultimate Grill Battle

Barbecue Wars returns to Sisha Nyama this Saturday with hosts Malaika Nyanzi and Deddan leading rival teams in a lively grill showdown, elevated by The Singleton’s whisky pairings that blend street-style barbecue with a premium tasting experience.

Smoke, fire, and fierce bragging rights are set to take center stage this Saturday as Barbecue Wars return to Sisha Nyama with a high-energy showdown that blends culinary skill, crowd hype, and a touch of whisky sophistication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This edition promises a flavorful twist. Popular hosts Malaika Nyanzi and Deddan will step into the arena, not just as MCs but as rival camp leaders, each commanding their own team in a no-holds-barred roast-off. The format remains simple but electric: two sides, two grills, and one ultimate question, who does it better?

But beyond the flames and friendly rivalry, this week’s Barbecue Wars introduces a refined layer to the experience.

The Singleton joins the fray, curating whisky and cocktail pairings designed to elevate the smoky, savory cuts coming off the grill.

It’s a deliberate fusion of street-style barbecue culture with premium whisky appreciation, offering guests not just a feast, but a guided tasting journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is about bringing people closer to the experience of flavour,” says Simon Lapyem, The Singleton brand manager.

“Barbecue already has such bold, expressive taste profiles, and whisky, when paired right, doesn’t compete with that, it enhances it. With Barbecue Wars, we’re showing that whisky can be both premium and playful, something you enjoy in the moment, with friends, with great food, and in an atmosphere that’s full of life.”

The result is an atmosphere that feels both raw and elevated. On one end, the sizzle of meat, the roar of supporters, and the playful trash talk between teams.

On the other, carefully crafted serves that invite guests to slow down, sip, and discover how whisky complements the boldness of flame-grilled flavors.

Barbecue Wars has steadily grown into more than just a cook-off, it’s become a social ritual for Kampala’s weekend crowd, where food, personality, and performance collide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Malaika and Deddan at the helm, this Saturday’s edition is expected to lean heavily into entertainment, turning the grill into a stage and the audience into active participants in the battle.

Malaika has already promised tenderness serves that will kick people’s glasses and caps off, and if that is not enough, she has been steadily building a team of supporters such as Siima, and Gaetano, by press time, Deddan was yet to respond.