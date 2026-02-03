State adds 24 suspects to terrorism case against MP Muwanga Kivumbi

The state has amended terrorism charges against Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi, adding 24 suspects and seeking their remand until February 17, 2026, as investigations continue.

The state has revised terrorism charges against Butambala County MP and National Unity Platform (NUP) Buganda deputy president Muwanga Kivumbi, adding 24 suspects to the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kivumbi appeared before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 3, 2026, for a mention of the case. Prosecutors told court that investigations had widened to include more people believed to be linked to the matter.

The prosecution alleges that Kivumbi took part in violent acts during the election period that reportedly led to the deaths of seven people. Prosecutors argue that the alleged actions qualify as terrorism under the law.

The suspects named in court include Buruhan Matovu, Akram Bukenya Tumusiime, Wilson Bulinda, Swabur Wagolina, Niclas Kiberu, Fahad Kasozi and Kelvin Kayanja. Others are Twaib Sessanga, Brian Sewanyana, Brian Mwanguzi, Nicholas Walakira, Musa Sekaggo, Joseph Wakikatu and Rahim Mubiru.

Also listed are Jonathan Ssentongo, Madina Ssemaganda, Hanifa Nakibuuka, Paul Mawanda, Jackson Ddungu, Yusuf Ramadhan Kiwanuka and Brian Owori.

Advertisement

Advertisement

State prosecutors asked the court to remand the suspects until February 17, 2026, to allow further investigations.