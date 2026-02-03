Advertisement

VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:42 - 03 February 2026
Screengrab from the incident and an old pic of Simon
NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala lost his spectacles after an albino monkey suddenly snatched them while he was watching caged monkeys, in an incident captured on video and widely shared online.
Advertisement

NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala has lost his spectacles after an albino monkey grabbed them in a brief incident captured on video.

Advertisement

In a 14-second clip shared on X, Njala is seen observing caged monkeys.

One monkey first charges towards him, but he steps back.

As he turns to watch another, the albino monkey suddenly reaches out and pulls the spectacles off his face.

He shouts “oops” before bursting into laughter with a colleague.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the incident happened at a tourist site in Uganda or abroad, as albino monkeys are rare in the country.

The video has since circulated online, with social media users poking fun at the media personality.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Muwanga Kivumbi remanded back to Kitalya amid protest over ‘forced’ Police statement
News
03.02.2026
Muwanga Kivumbi remanded back to Kitalya amid protest over ‘forced’ Police statement
Meet the man government heavy-hitters want to take over as Uganda Airlines CEO
Business
03.02.2026
Meet the man government heavy-hitters want to take over as Uganda Airlines CEO
State adds 24 suspects to terrorism case against MP Muwanga Kivumbi
News
03.02.2026
State adds 24 suspects to terrorism case against MP Muwanga Kivumbi
VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects
Lifestyle
03.02.2026
VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects
Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?
News
03.02.2026
Kivumbi returns to court today: Who is on the defence team?
Bamuturaki exit: Fired airline staff to be rehired, whistleblowers rewarded
Business
03.02.2026
Bamuturaki exit: Fired airline staff to be rehired, whistleblowers rewarded