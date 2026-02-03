VIDEO: Albino monkey snatches Simon Kaggwa Njala’s spects

Screengrab from the incident and an old pic of Simon

NBS TV presenter Simon Kaggwa Njala lost his spectacles after an albino monkey suddenly snatched them while he was watching caged monkeys, in an incident captured on video and widely shared online.

In a 14-second clip shared on X, Njala is seen observing caged monkeys.

One monkey first charges towards him, but he steps back.

As he turns to watch another, the albino monkey suddenly reaches out and pulls the spectacles off his face.

He shouts “oops” before bursting into laughter with a colleague.

It is unclear whether the incident happened at a tourist site in Uganda or abroad, as albino monkeys are rare in the country.

The video has since circulated online, with social media users poking fun at the media personality.