Gen Muhoozi Meets NMG owners over Closure of NTV, Daily Monitor

The meeting took place at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

The meeting took place at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has met the leadership of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda to discuss the closure of the company's media outlets, including NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

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The meeting took place at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

It was attended by NMG owner Rostam Aziz, his son Saam Aziz and Georgia Mutagaywa, the chief of staff at Taarifa Limited, the parent company of NMG.

Veteran journalist and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) leader Andrew Mwenda also attended. Acting UPDF Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi was present.

The meeting followed the recent closure of NMG Uganda's offices by security agencies.

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The closure was ordered by Gen. Kainerugaba, who accused the media group of running a sustained blackmail campaign against the government and its leaders. He also alleged that the company promoted opposition and foreign interests over Uganda's national interests.

According to a statement from the meeting, the parties reviewed what the government considers biased and malicious reporting by the media group.

The statement said the NMG owners committed to pursuing "a more patriotic, balanced, and objective approach" to their journalism.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to resolve the dispute between the government and the media company.