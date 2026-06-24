Shakib Lutaaya says marriage to Zari is not over

Shakib suggested that Zari's emotional reaction may have contributed to the public announcement.

Shakib Cham Lutaaya says his marriage to Zari Hassan has not ended despite her breakup announcement.

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Shakib says he and Zari continued communicating even after the statement was posted.

He believes reconciliation remains possible because love still exists between them.

Days after Zari Hassan announced that she and Shakib Cham Lutaaya had parted ways, Shakib has dismissed reports that their marriage is over, insisting that the couple is merely going through challenges that can be resolved.

Speaking about the situation, Shakib said disagreements are common in relationships and should not automatically be interpreted as a permanent separation.

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“If a woman leaves a family, it does not mean total separation and there is always a possibility of reunion; and the chances for reunion are even higher when there is love between the couple,” he told Sanyuka TV.

“It is a matter of discussing and resolving the issues.”

Shakib Lutaaya with Zari

Zari shared a statement on social media last week, announcing that the couple had decided to part ways after five years together due to irreconcilable differences.

The statement, which appeared to be signed by both parties, said they had chosen to go in different directions while maintaining mutual respect for each other.

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However, Shakib now says the situation has been exaggerated and reflects challenges faced by many couples away from the public eye.

“What’s happening in our relationship happens in all relationships, because most are not in the media,” he said.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The businessman also suggested that Zari's emotional reaction may have contributed to the public announcement.

“My wife is emotional, I know this better as her husband, than anyone else,” he said.

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“Something small will trigger her, sometimes into doing something regrettable out of anger.”

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with Shakib Lutaaya

Shakib also noted that communication between the two never stopped, even after the breakup statement was posted online.

“So, there was never a separation; even the day she posted about the breakup, we continued to chat,” he said.