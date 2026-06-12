Zari announces divorce from Shakib after five years

The announcement came through a statement shared on her Instagram story on Friday, where the couple said they had reached the decision after "much thought and reflection."

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has announced the end of her marriage to Shakib Cham Lutaaya after five years together, citing irreconcilable differences.

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The announcement came through a statement shared on her Instagram story, where the couple said they had reached the decision after "much thought and reflection."

“5 years later after much thought and reflection, we believe it is best for us to part ways due to irreconcilable differences,” the statement read.

Shakib Lutaaya with Zari

She said the separation was mutual and that neither party harboured resentment towards the other.

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“There is no anger or resentment, sometimes two people simply grow in different directions. We value each other and remain friends with mutual respect and understanding.”

The statement was signed by both Zarinah and Shakib.

Chapter closed

The announcement marks the latest chapter in a relationship that attracted public attention from the moment the pair went public in 2022.

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Zari and Shakib were first linked after the socialite's separation from businessman GK Choppa. Their relationship became one of East Africa's most talked-about celebrity romances.

In April 2023, the couple formalised their union in a private Islamic Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa. Later that year, on October 3, they held a lavish white wedding attended by close friends and family.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

The ceremony was featured on the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African, where both appeared as cast members.

The marriage faced several challenges. Much of the tension centred on Zari's relationship with her former partner, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, with whom she shares two children.

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In 2024, the couple publicly exchanged sharp remarks after videos emerged showing Zari and Diamond together during filming for Young, Famous & African. Zari later acknowledged that the incident had caused friction in her marriage. Reports at the time suggested the pair briefly separated before reconciling.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib Lutaaya

Their relationship also survived recurring breakup rumours. On several occasions, Zari dismissed reports that the marriage was collapsing, insisting that social media speculation did not reflect reality.

Shakib, an entrepreneur and reality television personality, became a familiar figure in Uganda's entertainment circles through his business ventures, celebrity boxing appearances and role on Young, Famous & African.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya

Zari, popularly known as "The Boss Lady", was previously married to the late businessman Ivan Semwanga and later had a high-profile relationship with Diamond Platnumz before their split in 2018.