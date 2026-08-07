UPDF starts retirement of over 1000 personnel

The UPDF has launched its Batch 16 retirement exercise, with 1,791 personnel leaving active service and senior officers due for an official send-off on August 12, 2026.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has begun retiring 1,791 personnel under Batch 16, including senior officers, junior officers and militants, in the latest phase of its retirement programme.

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According to Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi, the exercise has started in formations and units across the country.

A total of 205 junior officers and 1,364 militants will retire from their respective units after completing their service in the force.

The UPDF will also retire 222 senior officers during a ceremony at the Joint Services Headquarters in Mbuya on August 12, 2026. The event will recognise their contribution to the military and the country.

Magezi said the retirement exercise honours personnel who served with courage, discipline and dedication. He said the retiring officers and militants helped protect Uganda’s sovereignty while senior commanders strengthened the country’s contribution to regional peace and stability.

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The UPDF will announce the retirement ceremony for 19 general officers at a later date.

Magezi said the retirement programme reflects the force’s commitment to honouring those who have completed their military careers while renewing its ranks.