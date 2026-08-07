Fifth anniversary race kit unveiled for 2026 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon

The 2026 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has launched its fifth anniversary race kit as organisers prepare to host thousands of runners from Uganda and abroad.

The organisers of the 2026 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon have unveiled the official race kit ahead of this year’s event, marking the marathon’s fifth anniversary.

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The kit was launched at Uganda Breweries Limited headquarters in Luzira, Kampala, on August 6, 2026, during a fashion-themed event where athletes and models showcased the new design.

The green jersey retains the marathon’s signature colour while introducing a fifth anniversary emblem on the lower right front. It also features topographic contour patterns inspired by the Rwenzori Mountains, a rising sun to represent new beginnings, the Ugandan flag and elephant tusks in recognition of Tusker Lite’s support for the event.

The kit includes a matching cap, bag and water bottle. The back of the jersey displays the marathon’s sponsors and partners, including Tusker Lite, Kia, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Rwenzori Natural Mineral Water, Britam Insurance, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and Explore Uganda.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Marketing Manager for the Beer Category at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the anniversary edition celebrates both the marathon’s growth and Tusker Lite’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles.

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“Five years ago, we set out to create more than just a race. We wanted to build an experience that brings people together through sport, adventure and lifestyle. Today, seeing the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon grow into one of the region’s leading destination races is a proud moment for us. The fifth anniversary kit represents that journey and celebrates everyone who has been part of building this incredible experience,” she said.

She added: “At Tusker Lite, we believe in encouraging people to embrace active lifestyles while creating meaningful moments of connection and celebration. The marathon gives us the perfect platform to bring this to life, combining fitness, exploration, music and community in one unforgettable experience.”

Sandra Againe, Tusker Lite Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the marathon now plays a bigger role than sport by boosting tourism and supporting businesses in Kasese.

“The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has grown beyond being a sporting event. It has become a platform that drives tourism, creates opportunities for local businesses and showcases the beauty of the Rwenzori region to the world. Every year, we see more visitors coming to Kasese, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport operators and local entrepreneurs. This is the kind of impact that makes the marathon truly special,” she said.

Marathon Team Lead Amos Wekesa said the fifth edition reflects the event’s steady growth in participation and international recognition.

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“From the first edition to now, the marathon has continued to grow in participation, recognition and global appeal. This year, we are preparing to welcome thousands of runners from Uganda and beyond to experience the beauty, challenge and excitement that make this race unique,” he said.

Wekesa said every participant who finishes the race will receive a commemorative medal.

Organisers said details on kit collection centres and pick-up dates in Kampala and Kasese will be announced soon.

Musician Fik Fameica, who will headline the marathon’s Neon Rave experience, performed a preview of his hit song Siaka, giving attendees a taste of the entertainment planned for race weekend.