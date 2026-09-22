Advertisement

Kabojja unveils health club as 30 global universities court students

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:58 - 22 September 2026
Kabojja International School opens its new KIS Health Club
Kabojja International School opens its new KIS Health Club and hosts over 30 global universities to promote student wellbeing and higher education paths.
Advertisement

Kabojja International School has opened a new health club and hosted an international education and career fair as part of efforts to support learners’ wellbeing and career development.

Advertisement

The school unveiled the KIS Health Club on September 19, 2026. The facility has a swimming pool, gym, squash courts, spinning room and a dance and yoga studio.

It also contains steam and sauna rooms, a salon and a café. Guests toured the facility and attended fitness demonstrations and other health activities during the opening.

Kabojja International School opens its new KIS Health Club

The school partnered with Nuviva Diagnostics to offer health screening services. Participants received blood pressure, body mass index and random blood sugar checks. Doctors also conducted physical consultations.

Advertisement

On the same day, the school hosted representatives from more than 30 universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe.

Kabojja International School opens its new KIS Health Club

The fair allowed students to learn about university courses, admission requirements, scholarships and opportunities to study abroad.

The school also celebrated a learner from its 2025/2026 May/June cohort who secured a full academic scholarship to the University of Sydney.

Kabojja International School opens its new KIS Health Club
Advertisement

Kabojja International School said the two events aimed to promote students’ physical wellbeing while helping them make informed decisions about further education and future careers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Queen mother says Oyo's son stayed in US; announces key memorial projects to immortalise late king
News
22.09.2026
Queen mother says Oyo's son stayed in US; announces key memorial projects to immortalise late king
Tiktoker Jayden's body returns home from India
News
22.09.2026
Tiktoker Jayden's body returns home from India
Ugandan bikers abandon motorcycles after colleague, Dr Stephen Asiimwe dies in Tanzania crash
News
22.09.2026
Ugandan bikers abandon motorcycles after colleague, Dr Stephen Asiimwe dies in Tanzania crash
Ghanaian firm Modern Floors & Walls enters East Africa
Business
22.09.2026
Ghanaian firm Modern Floors & Walls enters East Africa
Kabojja unveils health club as 30 global universities court students
News
22.09.2026
Kabojja unveils health club as 30 global universities court students
Phaneroo lines up Cindy Trimm, Pompi for 5th university students’ conference
News
22.09.2026
Phaneroo lines up Cindy Trimm, Pompi for 5th university students’ conference