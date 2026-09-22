Kabojja unveils health club as 30 global universities court students
Kabojja International School has opened a new health club and hosted an international education and career fair as part of efforts to support learners’ wellbeing and career development.
The school unveiled the KIS Health Club on September 19, 2026. The facility has a swimming pool, gym, squash courts, spinning room and a dance and yoga studio.
It also contains steam and sauna rooms, a salon and a café. Guests toured the facility and attended fitness demonstrations and other health activities during the opening.
The school partnered with Nuviva Diagnostics to offer health screening services. Participants received blood pressure, body mass index and random blood sugar checks. Doctors also conducted physical consultations.
On the same day, the school hosted representatives from more than 30 universities in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe.
The fair allowed students to learn about university courses, admission requirements, scholarships and opportunities to study abroad.
The school also celebrated a learner from its 2025/2026 May/June cohort who secured a full academic scholarship to the University of Sydney.
Kabojja International School said the two events aimed to promote students’ physical wellbeing while helping them make informed decisions about further education and future careers.