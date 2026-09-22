Demolished old houses to be replaced with flower gardens; operation starts with Entebbe Road

Uganda's Ministry of Lands will commence demolition of dilapidated buildings starting with Entebbe Road; replacing them with flower gardens while owners prepare approved plans.

The government is moving ahead with plans to demolish dilapidated buildings that are not fit to be on the roadside in urban areas.

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The Ministry of Lands confirmed Monday that the operation is set to begin soon along Entebbe Road.

State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Persis Namuganza said in a radio program last night that the exercise aims to improve the appearance of Uganda’s growing cities and restore order in urban development.

“It is our responsibility to fix our cities so they look better. We are starting the demolition of old houses on Entebbe Road,” Namuganza said during a radio interview on Sunday night.

The government, according to the minister, will not take ownership of the affected land. Property owners would retain their plots and receive time to raise money and secure approved building plans.

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“Once we raze down a dilapidated building, we shall plant flowers or grass in that space so that it looks better,” Namuganza said.

“The owner will still retain ownership of the property and will be allowed time to prepare, get money and obtain a proper house or building plan that fits that specific plot.”

The minister urged owners who cannot afford to redevelop their properties to approach the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The ministry has opened a desk to discuss public-private partnerships with affected property owners.

“We shall discuss, and the government can develop the plot for you, and you share the revenues.”

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Namuganza did not reveal when the Entebbe Road demolitions would begin or how many buildings the government had identified. At a press conference last week, the minister said the buildings will first be marked with an X to alert the owners.

The minister stressed that the government would no longer permit unplanned construction as urban land becomes more valuable.

“We are putting an end to the business of everyone building whatever they want wherever they want,” Namuganza said.

“These cities are growing, and land is becoming more precious.”