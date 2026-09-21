Beyond the boardroom: Yassin Segawa builds legacy through giving

Ham Group executive Yassin Ssentongo Segawa has earned two Horizon Awards nominations as his support for children, young people and people living with disabilities attracts public attention.

Yassin Ssentongo Segawa serves as Group Sales and Marketing Director at Ham Group of Companies.

He has received two nominations for the Horizon Awards.

His charitable work supports children, young people and people living with disabilities.

He also promotes emerging talent through sports, entertainment and Flock Records.

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Ugandan business executive Yassin Ssentongo Segawa is strengthening his public profile through philanthropy and support for vulnerable communities.

Segawa, popularly known as “Happy Daddy for Kids”, has supported children, young people and people living with disabilities.

Born on November 3, 1986, Segawa serves as the Group Sales and Marketing Director at Ham Group of Companies. He also has interests in business, entertainment and social media.

His work has earned him two nominations for the Horizon Awards. The recognition comes as his influence grows beyond the corporate world.

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Segawa has supported vulnerable children through education, medical assistance and donations of essential supplies.

He recently donated a range of items to children and people living with disabilities. The assistance formed part of his wider effort to support families that struggle to afford basic needs.

His close relationship with children inspired the nickname “Happy Daddy for Kids”. His social media platforms often feature children, family activities and charitable work.

His daughter, Zoya, has also attracted a following online, adding to the family’s growing presence in Uganda’s digital space.

Segawa has extended his support to young people in sports and the creative industry. He has helped emerging artists and established Flock Records in 2024 to promote musical talent.

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His philanthropic work remains separate from his formal responsibilities at Ham Group. It has allowed him to connect with communities outside the boardroom.

The two Horizon Awards nominations recognise a public profile shaped by business, charity, entertainment and youth engagement.