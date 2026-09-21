489 shortlisted for Algerian government scholarships

The candidates will compete for 200 undergraduate scholarship places offered by the Algerian government

The candidates will compete for 200 undergraduate scholarship places offered by the Algerian government

Uganda's Ministry of Education shortlists 489 course entries for 200 Algerian government scholarships. Interviews set for Sept 21-24 in Kampala.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has published the shortlist for the 2026/2027 Algerian Government Scholarship, with 489 course entries drawn from districts across Uganda.

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The candidates will compete for 200 undergraduate scholarship places offered by the Algerian government. The scholarships cover medical sciences, engineering, computing, agriculture, architecture and other science-related programmes at universities in Algeria.

The ministry has summoned shortlisted applicants for oral interviews at Legacy Towers, Wing B, Level 2, in Kampala from September 21 to September 24, 2026.

Candidates will receive calls informing them of the date and time of their interviews. The ministry also said it would publish the interview schedule on its website.

Medicine attracted the largest number on the shortlist, with 93 entries. Dental surgery follows with 51, while pharmacy has 45 and veterinary medicine 39.

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Civil engineering has 36 shortlisted entries, electrical engineering 34, mechanical engineering 31, architecture 26 and aeronautic engineering 16.

Other engineering programmes include telecommunication engineering with 10 entries, industrial engineering with six, petrochemical engineering and water engineering with five each, and process engineering with one.

Mathematics and computing has five entries, while data science also has five. Networks and web technologies attracted four, while web development and mobile applications has two.

Under agriculture-related programmes, food sciences has six entries, animal sciences five, agronomic sciences four and plant protection two.

Science of nature and life has 12 entries, while another food science category has 11. Earth and universe has seven, ecology and environmental studies five, food processing two, geophysics two, science of matter one and geology 12.

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Urban waste management has six shortlisted entries.

The figures supplied across the different programmes add up to 489 shortlist entries. However, the ministry's published document shows that some applicants appear under more than one course, meaning the figure does not necessarily represent 489 different individuals.

The competition is expected to be tight. When the Ministry of Education advertised the programme, Algeria had offered Uganda 200 undergraduate places.

Medical sciences, covering medicine, dental surgery and pharmacy, were allocated 40 scholarship places. Engineering and other science and technology courses received 50 places, the largest share.

Mathematics and computing received 20 places, while agronomic sciences also received 20. Architecture and urban planning were allocated 25 places.

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Earth and universe sciences received 15 slots. Veterinary science, science of matter, and science of nature and life were each allocated 10 places.

The courses will be taught in French or English, depending on the programme. Successful candidates will also be required to undertake a one-year French language course. They must pay for their own one-way air ticket to Algeria at the start of their studies.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants were required to have at least two principal passes at C level in the essential A-Level subjects for their chosen programme.

Applicants also had to be below 25 years of age and must have completed A-Level within the previous two years. Students already benefiting from government sponsorship or another scholarship were not eligible.

The application deadline was September 3, 2026.

For the interviews, shortlisted candidates must carry their A-Level and O-Level result slips or recommendations, a passport or proof that they are processing one, a National ID, an identification card from their former A-Level school and any co-curricular certificates.

The Central Scholarships Committee said applicants whose names do not appear on the published list should consider themselves unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.