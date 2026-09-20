Kabanda complies as Gen Kainerugaba orders PLU to leave Nameere alone

Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda has said Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ordered him to end his attacks on Local Government State minister Justine Nameere Nsubuga after the army chief accepted her apology.

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“My boss Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni has directed me to leave Hon Nameere. I have to comply with the directive,” Kabanda posted on X on September 20, 2026.

The directive appears to end a public dispute that began after a video circulated online purporting to show Nameere attacking Gen Kainerugaba.

Nameere said unnamed people had edited the clip and attached the army chief’s name to it.

“My sincere apology to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba regarding a video that unscrupulous people maliciously edited and put your name!” Nameere wrote on X.

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“I can NEVER attack you my Brother! Heshima,” she added.

The apology followed a series of warnings from Gen Kainerugaba. He had demanded that Nameere apologise and threatened political consequences if she failed to do so.

The Chief of Defence Forces had also warned that Nameere could lose her Cabinet position and face opposition in her parliamentary bid in Masaka.

Gen Kainerugaba later accepted her apology and declared the dispute closed.

“I have hereby forgiven my dear sister Hon. Justine Nameere. I do not hold grudges against people. I wish all well. The matter is settled,” he posted.

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He also ordered PLU members to stop attacking the minister.

“PLU is instructed to stop attacking her from this day on,” he said.