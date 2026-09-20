Muhoozi threatens to back rival against Nameere in Masaka as apology deadline ticks

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba gives Minister Justine Nameere 72 hours to apologise or face dismissal and opposition in Masaka's parliamentary race.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to campaign against State minister for Local Government Justine Nameere in Masaka as his deadline for her apology draws closer.

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Kainerugaba said on September 20, 2026, that Masaka residents supported him and President Yoweri Museveni, but not Nameere.

“The people of Masaka support me, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and President Museveni. Not Nameere. Never. If she doubts it, I will go there and campaign for my preferred candidate,” he said

He did not identify the candidate he would support. However, his announcement casts new uncertainty over Nameere’s political future in Masaka City, where her election remains disputed.

Nameere defeated National Unity Platform candidate Rose Nalubowa following a controversial vote recount. The Electoral Commission had first declared Nalubowa the winner of the January 2026 election.

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Nameere challenged that result and secured a court-ordered recount. Masaka chief magistrate Abert Asiimwe later overturned Nalubowa’s victory and declared Nameere the Masaka City Woman MP-elect.

Nalubowa challenged the outcome in the High Court. Her lawyers argued that the magistrate lacked the authority to reverse the Electoral Commission’s declaration and award the seat to Nameere.

An earlier stage of the case stalled after Nalubowa objected to Justice Simon Peter Kinobe handling it, citing alleged personal interests. She withdrew that application before the arguments could begin, but the electoral fight continued.

Nalubowa, an educator and former chairperson of the Kyotera District Service Commission, has since pursued another challenge against Nameere’s election victory.

In his latest threat on Sunday morning, Muhoozi said Nameere has “exactly 72 hours to apologise to me. If she does not, I will remove her from her ministerial post.”

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On September 16, Kainerugaba gave Nameere seven days to apologise, warning that “nothing will save her” if she refused.

He has not stated what Nameere must apologise for.

The dispute began after a short video appeared to show Nameere warning Kainerugaba against fighting NRM legislators. A longer recording showed that she was addressing Patriotic League of Uganda secretary general Daudi Kabanda, not Kainerugaba.