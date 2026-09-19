Driver arrested after Boda man dies, 3 pupils injured in Mutungo crash

The crash occurred on the Mutungo-Biina road on September 18, 2026.

The crash occurred on the Mutungo-Biina road on September 18, 2026.

Police have detained a 33-year-old driver after a motorcyclist died and three Kiswa Primary School pupils suffered serious injuries in a Mutungo crash.

The crash occurred on the Mutungo-Biina road on September 18, 2026.

Motorcyclist Reagan Muhindo, 22, died at the scene.

Three Kiswa Primary School pupils suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested driver Dennis Mulema and suspect careless driving.

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Police have arrested a driver after a motorcyclist died and three primary school pupils suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mutungo, Kampala.

The accident occurred near Muggies Hotel on the Mutungo-Biina road at about 7:30 am on September 18, 2026.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala identified the deceased as 22-year-old Reagan Muhindo, a resident of Kasokoso in Wakiso district.

Muhindo was riding motorcycle registration number UMA 530LD. He was carrying three pupils to school in Bugolobi when the crash occurred.

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The pupils, aged seven, 13 and 13, attend Kiswa Primary School. Medical teams rushed them to Mulago hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash involved a white Toyota Hilux Double Cabin, registration number UA 945EW. Dennis Mulema, 33, was driving the vehicle from Biina towards Mutungo.

“According to preliminary findings, the driver of motor vehicle UA 945EW was travelling from Biina towards Mutungo when he allegedly collided with motorcycle UMA 530LD, which was carrying the three pupils,” Kawala said.

Muhindo died at the scene.

Police officers arrested Mulema and detained him at Jinja Road police station. He will remain in custody as investigators establish the cause of the crash.

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Kawala said police suspect careless driving but cautioned that the inquiry had not ended. Police expect to take Mulema to court after completing the investigation.