Vinka concert earns praise for rare incident-free night at Lugogo

Organisers praise Vinka's Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval for an incident-free night with smooth crowd control and high security.

A month after Vinka filled Lugogo Cricket Oval for her Live & Loud concert, attention is shifting from what happened on stage to what reportedly did not happen in the crowd.

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Organisers say the August 21, 2026 show ended with few incidents despite attracting thousands of revellers to one of Kampala’s busiest concert venues.

There were no reported major fights, serious medical emergencies or disruptions that brought the event to a halt. Organisers also say they received no reports of phone theft during the concert, although that claim has not been independently confirmed by police or the venue.

Vinka filled Lugogo Cricket Oval for her Live & Loud concert

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For Kampala’s concert scene, where complaints about stolen phones, overcrowding, traffic and security have often followed major events, organisers consider the outcome an achievement in itself.

The scale of the operation presented its own challenge. Thousands of people had to pass through the gates, undergo security checks and have their tickets verified before entering the venue.

Inside, organisers had to manage different ticket categories, bars, food points, performers, dancers and production crews while keeping movement around the venue under control.

Vinka filled Lugogo Cricket Oval for her Live & Loud concert

Medical preparations also formed part of the operation.

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C-Care Uganda reportedly deployed medical personnel and ambulances from the opening of the gates until the end of the concert. The arrangement allowed serious cases, had they occurred, to be transferred to C-Care Kololo or International Hospital Kampala.

Behind the stage, production teams coordinated Vinka’s performances, outfit changes and supporting acts while sound engineers, security personnel and camera crews worked throughout the night.

The production included a live band and a six-screen LED setup.

The concert’s impact also extended to social media.

Vinka on stage

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Swangz Avenue says content under the #Vinka hashtag had accumulated more than 700 million views on TikTok by the morning after the concert.

The figure could not be independently verified, but videos from the show generated significant activity across Ugandan social media platforms.

The concert marked a major career moment for Vinka, whose real name is Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya, while also testing Swangz Avenue’s ability to manage a large crowd at Lugogo.

Uganda’s major concerts have at times attracted criticism over late performances, poor sound, congestion, theft and disorder. Live & Loud appears to have avoided many of those problems.