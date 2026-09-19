Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo came close to punching a radio presenter on Friday

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo came close to punching a radio presenter on Friday

Lord Mayor Balimwezo nearly punches radio host live on air over disrespectful comment

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo nearly punched Radio Sapientia presenter Francis Lubega live on air following a heated clash over KCCA cartels.

Kampala Lord Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo came close to punching a radio presenter on Friday evening after taking offence at a comment made during a live talk show.

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Balimwezo was appearing on Radio Sapientia to discuss his efforts to clean up Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) when he clashed with host Francis Lubega.

The discussion had turned to the disputed 60-acre KCCA garbage dumping site in Ddundu, Nakawuka. Balimwezo claimed at least one senior KCCA official had a vested interest in the land.

“We have cartels at KCCA. Our legal department has never won a single court case. We always have consent judgement. But all of this is coming to an end,” Balimwezo said.

Lubega then asked whether the Lord Mayor believed he could confront the alleged cartel and prevail.

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“Why not? Can anyone threaten me, even with bullets? A person who once tried to kill me ended up dead,” Balimwezo responded.

Lubega replied: “Here he goes with his movies.”

The remark angered Balimwezo, who rose from his seat, clenched his fists and moved towards the presenter as he demanded an apology.

“Apologise right now. Do I come here to shoot a film?” Balimwezo charged.

Lubega withdrew his statement as Balimwezo remained standing near him. A video shared by Radio Sapientia ends shortly afterwards.

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Balimwezo participated in boxing, football and running in his youth, according to a profile published by Daily Monitor. Other accounts also describe him as a former boxer.

He has retained the boxing persona throughout his political career. After winning the Kampala Lord Mayor election in January, Balimwezo celebrated before cameras by demonstrating his signature uppercut.

His boxing stories have also become part of his public image. Balimwezo has previously recounted an incident in which he says he killed an attacker using a straight punch and an uppercut.

The former Nakawa Division mayor and Nakawa East MP took over at City Hall this year after defeating his opponents in the Kampala Lord Mayor election.