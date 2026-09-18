Uganda upbeat as US trade, investment talks enter deal-making week

Uganda’s Chargé d’Affaires to the United Nations, Amb. Godfrey Kwoba, shakes hands with Amb. Dan Negrea, U.S. Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), following deliberations on upcoming Trade Over Aid deals

Uganda’s Chargé d’Affaires to the United Nations, Amb. Godfrey Kwoba, shakes hands with Amb. Dan Negrea, U.S. Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), following deliberations on upcoming Trade Over Aid deals

Uganda heads to New York for US trade and investment talks, aiming to secure deal-making agreements and private investment through Trade Over Aid.

Uganda is heading into the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York upbeat about prospects for new US investment, financing and market opportunities as the Trade Over Aid initiative moves into its deal-making phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Focus will be on the Trade Over Aid Deals Showcase scheduled for September 25, 2026, in New York. The meeting is expected to bring governments together with US companies, financial institutions and international organisations to pursue commercial projects.

The programme is expected to focus on potential deals, Letters of Intent and Memoranda of Understanding rather than policy declarations. Organisers are seeking high-impact commercial projects, including proposals worth at least $50 million.

Ugandan officials say the week offers an opportunity to turn months of diplomatic engagement into potential transactions and investment.

Uganda has participated in Trade Over Aid since its launch at the New York Stock Exchange on April 27. The US-led initiative seeks to promote private investment, trade and commercial partnerships as alternatives to dependence on traditional development aid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda was represented at the launch by Adonia Ayebare, then the country's Permanent Representative to the UN and now Foreign Affairs minister.

The September 25 meeting is expected to bring senior US officials into discussions with participating countries. It will also launch a deals section of the Trade Over Aid Digital Library to connect projects with US private-sector partners.

Uganda hopes to use the platform to pursue finance, technology, investment and access to American markets.

One project gaining attention is the Roosevelt Africa Trail, a tourism and economic development initiative based on former US President Theodore Roosevelt's 1909–1910 expedition through East Africa.

The Trail links Ugandan heritage and natural attractions stretching from Lake Victoria and central Uganda to Kiryandongo, Budongo, Bunyoro, Murchison Falls, Lake Albert and the Nile corridor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its promoters want to turn that historical connection into investment in tourism, agriculture, conservation, infrastructure, technology, science and heritage.

The project received a boost during a September 10 engagement hosted by Uganda's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

US Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council Dan Negrea said the Roosevelt Africa Trail would become the first entry in the Trade Over Aid Deals Library.

“I want you to know the first entry in the Deals Library will be Roosevelt Africa Trail. It seems to me an obvious thing for us to support and bring to life,” Negrea said.

Ugandan representatives later held a follow-up meeting with the US Mission to the UN as discussions moved towards projects, financing, market access and American private-sector participation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emerging Ugandan pipeline includes tourism infrastructure, agriculture, conservation, technology, science and research, heritage development and a proposed Roosevelt Africa Museum of History and Science.

Uganda hopes investment in these areas could create opportunities for local contractors, farmers, technology professionals and tourism businesses while opening new markets for Ugandan products.

The September 25 showcase will provide an early test of how far those proposals can move towards financing and formal agreements.

No investment is guaranteed at this stage. The economic impact will depend on whether the discussions produce signed agreements, financing and projects on the ground.