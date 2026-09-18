Lumbuye: PLU protests at Turkish embassy, demands blogger’s extradition

PLU supporters protested at the Turkish embassy in Kampala and demanded the extradition of Ugandan political blogger Fred Lumbuye.

PLU supporters protested at the Turkish embassy in Kampala and demanded the extradition of Ugandan political blogger Fred Lumbuye.

PLU supporters protested at the Turkish embassy in Kampala and demanded the extradition of Ugandan political blogger Fred Lumbuye.

PLU protested at the Turkish embassy on September 18, 2026.

The group demanded Fred Lumbuye’s extradition to Uganda.

PLU opposed Lumbuye’s reported asylum application in Turkey.

Fadil Twalla threatened a larger protest if Turkey failed to respond.

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Ugandan political blogger Fred Lumbuye became the focus of a Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) protest at the Turkish embassy in Kampala on September 18, 2026.

PLU supporters demanded that Turkey extradite Lumbuye to Uganda to face criminal charges.

PLU general secretary Fadil Twalla said Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the group’s chairman, ordered the demonstration.

“Today, as instructed by our chairman, we held a successful and peaceful demonstration at the Turkish embassy,” Twalla said.

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He accused Turkey of harbouring people whom PLU considers a threat to Uganda’s peace and unity.

Lumbuye lives in Turkey and uses social media to criticise President Museveni’s government and members of the First Family. Ugandan authorities have previously accused him of spreading false information and inciting violence.

Twalla urged Turkey to hand over Lumbuye if it values its diplomatic relationship with Uganda.

“We asked them to extradite Lumbuye as soon as possible if they truly value our bilateral relations with them and respect our sovereignty,” he said.

PLU also opposed Lumbuye’s reported application for asylum in Turkey. Twalla accused him of using the application to avoid Uganda’s justice system.

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He claimed Turkish embassy officials had promised to respond to the protesters’ demands. The embassy had not issued a public statement by the time of publication.

Twalla threatened a larger demonstration if Turkey failed to act.

“If they don’t respond as they have promised, next time we will shut down the embassy with a wall of PLU supporters,” he said.