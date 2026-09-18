The suspects are minors aged between 14 and 17.

The suspects are minors aged between 14 and 17.

12 Senior One students arrested over assault in viral video

Police have arrested 12 Senior One students after a viral video showed a group of boys assaulting a 16-year-old in Makindye Division.

Police arrested 12 Senior One students over the assault.

The suspects are minors aged between 14 and 17.

The attack happened in Nakibinge Zone on September 13, 2026.

The victim is receiving treatment as police investigate each suspect’s role.

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Police in Kabalagala have arrested 12 Senior One students after a viral video showed a group of boys assaulting a fellow teenager in Kampala.

The suspects include a 16-year-old boy whom police identified as the prime suspect. The video shows him punching the victim as other boys surround them.

Police said the other suspects are minors aged between 14 and 17.

Officers arrested the students on September 17 and 18, 2026. They made the final arrests at about 2 am during an intelligence-led operation in Nakibinge Zone, Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the assault happened in the same area at about 6 pm on September 13, 2026.

The victim, aged about 16, is receiving medical treatment at his mother’s home in Nakibinge Zone.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said the suspects remain in custody as investigators establish what caused the assault and the role each student played.

Police condemned violence involving minors and promised to handle the case under procedures governing juvenile offenders.

“The Uganda Police Force strongly condemns acts of violence, particularly those involving minors,” Kawala said.

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