NRM’s James Pilli Leku wins Adjumani West by-election

National Resistance Movement candidate James Pilli Leku has won the Adjumani West County parliamentary by-election with 12,423 votes.

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Leku defeated independent candidate Gasper Draga, who received 2,559 votes. The NRM candidate won by a margin of 9,864 votes.

Adjumani district returning officer Eunice Christine Akao declared Leku the winner at 8.31 pm on September 17, 2026, at the district council hall.

The Electoral Commission recorded 14,982 valid votes. Another 234 ballots were rejected, while 19 were listed as spoilt.

Leku received about 83 per cent of the valid votes, while Draga secured 17 per cent.

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The by-election followed the death of former deputy prime minister and Adjumani West MP Moses Ali. Ali was one of Uganda’s longest-serving politicians and had represented the constituency for years. His death left the seat vacant and prompted the Electoral Commission to organise the poll.

The race had attracted four candidates. However, independents Patrick Tandrupasi and Ben Anyama withdrew before polling day, leaving Leku and Draga in a two-man contest. Anyama later asked his supporters to back Leku.

President Yoweri Museveni campaigned for Leku as the NRM sought to retain the seat previously held by Ali.

Voting started slowly at several polling stations, with election officials reporting a low turnout during the morning hours. Some voters linked the low participation to the withdrawal of two candidates shortly before the election.