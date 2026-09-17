Family apologises for Prince David Kijanangoma's ‘misunderstood words’ at quiet church send-off

Family and leaders gathered at St Luke's Church in Ntinda for a quiet send-off for Tooro Prince David Mugabe Kijanangoma following his battle with cancer. Family members asked for forgiveness for his "often misunderstood" harsh words

The family of late Tooro Prince David Mugabe Kijanangoma has asked anyone he offended during his lifetime to forgive him, as relatives held a quiet funeral service.

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The service was held on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at St Luke’s Church in Ntinda and graced by dozens of family members. Gen Henry Isoke, the Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, represented the government and delivered a message from President Yoweri Museveni.

Kijanangoma, who succumbed to throat cancer at the Mulago Cancer Institute, was remembered by his children, siblings and other relatives as a generous but outspoken man who championed fairness and justice.

His elder sister Grace Kaija, speaking on behalf of the siblings, acknowledged that the prince sometimes used harsh words that were misunderstood.

“We all are not holy, we make mistakes and we ask that God will forgive all his wrongs. To all whom he hurt and stepped on your toes and said things that angered you, please forgive him,” Kaija said.

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“Most of the time, when he spoke, people did not understand him. He always fought for freedom, fairness and justice and because he, at times, used harsh words, some did not understand him. But under those harsh words he meant well for everyone.”

Kijanangoma was known beyond the royal family for his outspoken involvement in Tooro affairs. He once mounted a challenge to the reign of his cousin, the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, and attempted to have himself installed as king.

Kaija described her brother as brave and “a voice of the voiceless”.

She said Kijanangoma had been generous from childhood and continued sharing what he had until illness stopped him from working.

“He grew up with a big heart; anything small, he never ate alone. So many people ate from his hands until the day he stopped working,” she said.

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His daughter, Bellah Faith Adyeeri, recalled her last encounter with her father at the Uganda Cancer Institute at Mulago.

“I last saw my dad last Saturday at the Mulago Cancer Institute. He smiled when he saw me. He was sad. He knew what was coming. But I am glad to have seen him before he went away,” she said.

Monalisa Ochola, who represented the prince’s nieces and nephews, remembered an uncle who loved children and shared his money freely.

She said Kijanangoma supported relatives financially while living in the United States before returning to Uganda and living with family members in Kyaliwajjala.

Prince David Kijanangoma funeral service

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Kijanangoma’s cousins, led by Linda Makulima, described him as a unifying figure within the royal family.

Makulima said the cousins had spent the past three years discussing the estate and legacy of their grandfather, Sir George Kamurasi Rukidi III.

They formed a committee and placed Kijanangoma at its helm.

“He wanted our grandfather’s legacy to unite us and not divide us,” Makulima said.

She also recounted the start of Kijanangoma’s illness. She said she took him to a hospital on Kanjokya Street after he fell sick. Tests later detected cancer.

He was subsequently admitted to Nakasero Hospital.

“The cancer took his voice instantly and he only used to text,” Makulima said.

Even in pain, she said, Kijanangoma remained engaged with his family.

Unlike the large state-supported funeral held days earlier for King Oyo, Kijanangoma's church service remained a small family affair.

Brig Gen Henry Isoke said the decision was deliberate.

“This is intentionally a small family send off meant for the family. As you know we just came from a big funeral (of the king) where the government and everyone else was involved, but this is small and for the family,” Isoke said.

He said President Museveni knew about Kijanangoma’s illness and had assisted with his treatment.

“When David fell sick, I communicated to the president and he rendered assistance in treatment at Mulago Hospital,” Isoke said.