Ugandan content creator Rashid Lumunye bags Shs100 million in Dubai contest

Ugandan content creator Rashid Lumunye wins AED100,000 (Shs100m) in Dubai's Best Dubai-It Story contest after inspiring thousands with his personal journey.

UAE-based Ugandan content creator Rashid Lumunye has won AED100,000, about Shs100 million, in a Dubai storytelling contest.

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Lumunye beat thousands of entries to win the “Best Dubai-It Story” category after sharing his journey in the United Arab Emirates.

Organisers announced him as the winner during a live finale on The Lovin Dubai Show. Mariana Mustafina and Maymi Asgari were the other finalists.

Lovin Dubai said the campaign invited UAE residents to share their transformations, before-and-after journeys and personal experiences under the #Dubai_It campaign.

It described Lumunye’s entry as a story of resilience which showed the value of self-belief and hard work.

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He received the AED100,000 grand prize.

After his victory, Lumunye called a family member and promised to take them for Umrah in December.

Rashid Lumunye wins AED100,000 (Shs100m) in Dubai's Best Dubai-It Story contest

Lumunye has built a large audience by producing positive content about life in Dubai and the wider UAE. His TikTok account has more than 650,000 followers.

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His content covers tourism, work, culture and opportunities in the UAE. He has also received sponsorship to travel to Dubai and other parts of the world.

The Dubai-It campaign draws from a wider initiative launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on June 17, 2026.

It promotes a culture of turning ideas and ambitions into visible results through action, speed and quality.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum later launched the annual Dubai-It Award on June 24, 2026.

The official award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that turn bold ideas into measurable achievements. Its fields include government, business, education, technology, real estate, sport, health and community work.

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The award also examines the quality, speed, impact and sustainability of each achievement.

Rashid Lumunye wins AED100,000 (Shs100m) in Dubai's Best Dubai-It Story contest

Dubai Protocol Department⁠ said the initiative aims to make execution and measurable results part of Dubai’s working culture.

Lumunye has previously described his content as positive and constructive. He contrasted his approach with that of some Ugandan creators whom he accused of promoting harmful messages.

“They have become influencers influencing bad causes,” Lumunye said in an earlier interview.

“Instead of sharing content that will transform fellow Ugandans, the focus is more on misinformation.”