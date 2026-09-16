Ntungamo-born Sparen Talker chases continental comedy success

Ugandan comedy creator Sparen Talker turns viral skits into tuition and investments while chasing his dream to be Africa's top digital entertainer.

When Mugumya Sparen began posting comedy skits online, he wanted to make people laugh. The Ntungamo-born creator now earns from his talent, pays his university tuition and builds connections across borders

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Mugumya, widely known as Sparen Talker, has seen his online skits support his education, generate income and connect him with audiences beyond Uganda.

Sparen was born in Ntungamo District in western Uganda. He entered content creation after recognising that comedy and music could help him display his talent to a wider audience.

He has built his identity around the slogan, “I can assure you”, which often appears in his skits.

Comedians and digital creators William Last KRM and Mickey Seems inspired him to begin producing content. Their work convinced him that he could also succeed in the industry.

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“They were too funny, and I thought I could be even better,” Sparen said.

Mugumya Sparen

He started producing comedy skits and sharing them on TikTok and YouTube. His videos gained attention and attracted a growing following.

The work soon began to offer financial rewards. Sparen says his earnings have helped him cover tuition at Kampala International University’s Western Campus. They have also allowed him to invest in Uganda.

His online career has introduced him to people from different backgrounds. He has formed friendships and professional connections in Uganda and other countries.

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However, Sparen says entertaining people remains his main motivation.

“Above all, I have been able to make people laugh through my creative skits and videos online,” he said.

He now plans to take his brand beyond Uganda. Within the next five years, he hopes to establish himself among Africa’s leading content creators.

His long-term goal is to become the continent’s best digital entertainer.