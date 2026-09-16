30 vehicles impounded as police, Military Police traffic crackdown bites

At least 30 vehicles have been impounded in Kampala

At least 30 vehicles have been impounded in Kampala

Police and Military Police impound 30 vehicles in Kampala during Operation Tekeleza Sheria targeting traffic violators, illegal sirens, and reckless drivers.

At least 30 vehicles have been impounded in Kampala as police and Military Police step up a joint crackdown on motorists who violate traffic rules.

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Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said on September 16, 2026, that the vehicles were seized during operations conducted in and around the city.

The operation targets vehicles without number plates, those fitted with illegal sirens and flashing lights, and vehicles with concealed number plates.

Police are also targeting motorists accused of reckless driving.

“A total of 30 vehicles have so far been impounded during joint operations conducted by the Uganda Police Force and the Military Police in and around the city,” Kananura said.

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He said the drivers of the impounded vehicles will appear before courts of law to answer charges brought against them.

The crackdown follows the launch of Operation Tekeleza Sheria by the UPDF Military Police Brigade and Traffic Police.

The operation also targets unregistered or unlicensed vehicles and motorists who drive without valid permits.

The UPDF earlier said vehicles belonging to government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as members of the security forces, would not be exempt.

Security personnel who violate traffic regulations also face arrest and prosecution.

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Civilian vehicles found carrying military jackets or other military paraphernalia also face impoundment. Their drivers or owners could face prosecution under the UPDF Act 2025, as amended.

Kananura said the operation would continue until discipline returns to the roads.