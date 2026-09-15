Ministers, military chiefs in firing line as UPDF launches nationwide traffic violation crackdown

Government officials and security personnel face arrest as the UPDF launches a nationwide crackdown on vehicles without number plates, licences and other required documents.

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The UPDF Military Police Brigade launched the operation, dubbed Operation Tekeleza Sheria, on September 15, 2026. It is working with the Uganda Traffic Police.

The operation started in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area but will cover the rest of the country.

Military Police will impound vehicles without number plates as well as unregistered or unlicensed vehicles.

The crackdown will also target vehicles with covered number plates. The army said some of these vehicles belong to security agencies and government ministries, departments and agencies.

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Drivers will face arrest and prosecution for violating traffic laws.

Security personnel will not be spared. The UPDF said officers who break traffic rules, including those who drive without valid permits, will also be arrested.

“Also to be arrested are members of the security services who fail to adhere to traffic regulations, including driving without valid driving permits/licenses,” Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of Defence Public Information, said.

The operation also targets civilians who use military clothing or other military items in their vehicles.

Magezi said civilian-registered vehicles found with military jackets, whether displayed on the driver's seat or elsewhere, will be impounded.

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Owners or drivers could face arrest and prosecution before a court martial under the UPDF Act 2025, as amended.

Military clothing has often been displayed in civilian vehicles, sometimes in an apparent attempt to signal links to the armed forces or avoid scrutiny on the road.