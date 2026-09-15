Gen Kainerugaba declares Rukidi new Tooro king, demands coronation

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has recognised Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new king of Tooro and demanded a coronation instead of court cases.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has confirmed Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new king of Tooro.

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Gen Kainerugaba announced his position in a series of posts on X on September 15, 2026. He also called for preparations for the new king’s coronation.

“My fellow Ugandans the new Omukama of Tooro is His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I. Long may he reign. God bless him always. God bless Tooro,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

“The Bachwezi have approved him,” he added.

Gen Kainerugaba later posted, “Ahangariza Agutamba.”

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He then opposed attempts to take the succession dispute to court.

“And I don’t want to hear of court cases. I want to hear of a Coronation date,” Gen Kainerugaba wrote.