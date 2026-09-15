Barry books BBNaija Season 11 finale spot, saves Aikou from eviction

Barry has become the first confirmed Big Brother Naija Season 11 finalist after winning Head of House and using his Ultimate Veto Power to save Aikou from eviction.

Barry won the Week 8 Head of House competition.

The victory earned him immunity, the Ultimate Veto Power and a guaranteed finale place.

Barry used his power to save Aikou from eviction.

Eleven housemates now face the public vote.

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Barry has become the first Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate to secure a place in the finale after winning this week’s Head of House challenge.

The victory handed Barry immunity and the Ultimate Veto Power as the Show Ya Sef season moves closer to its final stages.

His win also changed the nomination process for Week 8. Instead of following the usual format, housemates had to convince Barry why they deserved another chance in the competition.

Each housemate presented a case based on their journey in the House, contribution to the show and desire to remain in the race for the grand prize.

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Barry then exercised his Ultimate Veto Power by saving Aikou from eviction.

The decision leaves Chimsom Chuka, Tram, Temi Nkem, Keivo, Ricky, Sheba, Yusuf, Bells, Flora, Oyin and Bluethopia at risk of leaving the House.

The 11 housemates will now depend on viewers to keep them in the competition.

Voting is available through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and the Africa Magic website. It closes at 9pm on Thursday.

Attention now turns to which housemates will survive Week 8 and move closer to joining Barry in the finale.

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