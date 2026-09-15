Diplomatic representatives from Roosevelt Africa Trail nations during the High-Level Engagement at Uganda House, New York.

Diplomatic representatives from Roosevelt Africa Trail nations during the High-Level Engagement at Uganda House, New York.

Roosevelt Africa Trail targets US financing, technology and jobs for Uganda

The Roosevelt Africa Trail enters a new phase to connect Uganda with US financing, tech, and jobs following high-level diplomatic talks in New York.

The Roosevelt Africa Trail is entering a new phase aimed at connecting Uganda to American financing, technology, investors and markets, following high-level talks at Uganda House in New York.

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The September 10, 2026 engagement brought together officials and stakeholders from Uganda, the United States, Kenya and South Sudan. It shifted attention from promoting the initiative to identifying projects that could attract investment and create jobs.

The Roosevelt Africa Trail is an initiative built around the historical route associated with former US President Theodore Roosevelt's 1909–1910 expedition through East Africa.

Soon after leaving the White House, Roosevelt travelled from New York with his son Kermit and a Smithsonian scientific team through parts of East Africa, including Kenya and Uganda, before continuing north along the Nile.

During his time in Uganda, Roosevelt encountered the country's people, wildlife, landscapes and institutions, including the Kingdom of Buganda and Kabaka Daudi Chwa II.

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His expedition produced thousands of scientific specimens, photographs and field records that became part of American national collections.

More than a century later, promoters of the Roosevelt Africa Trail want to use that shared history to build modern economic links between East Africa and the United States.

Diplomatic representatives from the Roosevelt Africa Trail nations and some of the directors of the Roosevelt Africa Trail strategy during the High-Level Engagement at Uganda House, New York.

The project seeks to connect heritage and tourism with investment, trade, conservation, technology and employment.

Attention is now turning to how those ambitions can produce tangible projects.

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The next steps include further talks with Ambassador Dan Negrea, the US Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Amb. Dan Negrea, U.S. Representative to ECOSOC, with Amb. Yabesh O. Monari, MBS, Kenya’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during the September 10 Shared Heritage, Shared Economic Opportunity engagement at Uganda House in New York.

The initiative also plans engagements with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., financial institutions, technology companies and private investors.

The discussions will explore projects that could attract US export financing and private capital.

Potential areas include aviation, artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, tourism infrastructure, hospitality, agriculture, finance and heritage technology.

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The Roosevelt Africa Trail hopes these investments can translate into jobs and business opportunities for Ugandans, including farmers, graduates, tour guides, hotel workers, drivers, craftspeople and small businesses.

The September 10 meeting, held under the theme “Shared Heritage, Shared Opportunity”, was co-hosted by Uganda's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Roosevelt Africa Trail.

Negrea expressed optimism that the initiative could become an example of turning the emerging “Trade Over Aid” approach into practical commerce.

Under that model, Uganda could attract more American investment, technology and visitors while expanding access to the US market for its products.

Ugandan coffee and other value-added products are among those being targeted for greater access to American consumers. Increased tourism could also generate income for hotels, transport operators, restaurants, craftspeople and tour companies.

The Trail points to existing commercial links as examples of what a deeper relationship could produce.

These include Uganda Airlines' use of Boeing aircraft, the presence of Marriott in Uganda and the entry of SpaceX's Starlink into the country's telecommunications market.

Pastor Robert Kayanja, chairman of the Roosevelt Africa Trail Uganda Advisory Board, also delivered a message reflecting President Yoweri Museveni's interest in the initiative and its potential economic benefits.

Uganda was represented at the meeting by Godfrey Kwoba, chargé d’affaires at the country's Permanent Mission to the UN, and Minister Counsellor Celia Nabeta.

Delegates listen to Pastor Robert Kayanja, Chairman of the Roosevelt Africa Trail Uganda Advisory Board, during the High-Level Hybrid Engagement at Uganda House in New York.

South Sudan's UN ambassador Cecilia Adeng and Kenya's deputy permanent representative Yabesh O. Monari also attended, highlighting the initiative's regional ambitions.

Uganda Tourism Association representative Yogi Biriggwa represented the country's private tourism sector.

North Dakota is expected to play a bigger role in the next phase because of its historical connection to Roosevelt and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

The initiative plans to use the state as a gateway to American businesses, policymakers, investors, travellers and consumers.

A US media and market campaign led by North Dakota media executive Scott Hennen will also promote the Trail to potential investors, businesses and travellers.

One of the commercial ideas under development is the “Nile to North Dakota – Roosevelt Africa Safari Coffee” proposition. It seeks to use the Roosevelt connection to promote East African coffee to American consumers.

Joshua Sentongo, the Trail's director of business development and strategy, said the initiative's success will ultimately depend on whether the opportunities reach ordinary Ugandans.