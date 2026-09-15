Gen Kainerugaba welcomes Nelson Tugume to PLU

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has welcomed investor Nelson Tugume to PLU and promised that the movement will protect him and his investments

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has welcomed businessman Nelson Tugume to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), promising that the movement will protect him and his investments.

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Kainerugaba announced Tugume’s entry into PLU in a post on X, saying the movement remained open to people willing to join its ranks.

“I welcome Dr Nelson Tugume to the mighty PLU. He can feel confident that the people's movement will protect him and his investments,” Kainerugaba wrote.

“We welcome all into our movement. We do not hold grudges. Our God, Jesus Christ, taught us to forgive. We believe in forgiveness.”

Tugume responded by thanking Kainerugaba for what he described as support for local investors.

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He said joining PLU gave him an opportunity to contribute to a movement he believes can drive Uganda’s economic transformation and stability.

“I am deeply grateful and honoured to be part of this great movement; one that will usher Uganda into a new era of prosperity, economic transformation and continued stability,” Tugume wrote.

He praised Kainerugaba’s position on patriotism, fighting corruption and supporting investors. Tugume said such policies could strengthen confidence, encourage enterprise and support national development.

He also thanked PLU Secretary General Twaala Fadil for his role in building the organisation.

Tugume then invited Kainerugaba to visit the Africa Coffee Park in Rwashamaire, Ntungamo district.

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He suggested the scale of the project could surprise the army chief.