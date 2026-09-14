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Gen Kainerugaba weighs in on Bebe Cool attacks

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:17 - 14 September 2026
Bebe Cool and Gen Kainerugaba
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has asked music and media personalities to stop attacking Bebe Cool and promised to resolve their disagreements peacefully.
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  • Bebe Cool reported the alleged attacks to Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

  • Kainerugaba asked music and media figures to stop targeting the singer.

  • He promised to manage the disagreements peacefully.

  • The general did not identify those involved or explain the dispute.

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The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has asked people in Uganda’s music and media industries to stop attacking singer Moses Ssali, better known as Bebe Cool.

Kainerugaba said Bebe Cool called him on the morning of September 14, 2026, and complained about attacks from people whom the general described as their comrades.

“My brother @BebeCoolUG called me this morning and told me they are some comrades of ours in the music and media sectors who have been attacking him recently,” Kainerugaba wrote on X.

He urged those involved to end the attacks and allow any disagreements to be resolved peacefully.

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“Please do not attack my young brother. Whatever issues they are we shall manage peacefully,” he added.

Kainerugaba did not name the musicians or media personalities accused of attacking Bebe Cool. He also did not explain the cause of the reported dispute.

Bebe Cool has maintained close ties with the First Family and has supported President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement during past elections.

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