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Abi, Araga evicted as Big Brother Naija enters final stretch

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:01 - 14 September 2026
Abi and Araga
Abi and Araga have left Big Brother Naija Season 11, leaving 13 housemates in the race with two weeks before the finale.
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Abi and Araga have become the eighth and ninth housemates to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 11 “Ya Sef” house.

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Their eviction came after seven weeks in the competition and left 13 housemates battling for the grand prize.

Abi’s time in the house included two spells as Head of House in weeks four and six. She also won the Most Influential Player of the Week title.

Speaking to host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu after her eviction, Abi said she enjoyed the experience despite its demanding moments. She admitted that she was not ready to leave the house and return to normal life.

Abi also said she would not miss her friendship with Flora and Oyin.

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Araga left the competition soon after Abi. He said he remained true to himself throughout his seven-week stay, although he struggled to settle in during the opening weeks.

He credited Goddessa with helping him overcome the difficult period.

Asked about their relationship, Araga said they would wait and see how it develops outside the house. He urged viewers to expect the unexpected.

Meanwhile, Aikou won this week’s Most Influential Player of the Week award. The victory earned Aikou Biggie Bucks and a betPawa Spin prize, which included a microwave oven.

Only 13 housemates remain, with two weeks left before the finale. The competition has entered a decisive stage as Big Brother introduces more twists.

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Big Brother Naija Season 11 airs on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 349. Viewers can also watch it on DStv Stream. Live eviction shows air every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv and Channel 303 on GOtv.

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