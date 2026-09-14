Grace Nakimera makes triumphant return to the stage with Power of Grace concert

After years away from the spotlight, Grace Nakimera returned in style, captivating fans with a powerful and emotional performance at the Power of Grace concert. Powered by I&M Bank Uganda, the event drew hundreds of fans to Victoria Hall for an evening of music, culture, and nostalgia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the moment Nakimera stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere transformed into a vibrant celebration. She delivered a captivating performance featuring some of her most beloved hits, including Kawowo Nawo, Sexy, Nkwagala Kufa, and Ani Akumanyi. Her dynamic set was complemented by multiple costume changes, energetic dance performances, and rich cultural showcases that reflected Uganda’s diverse heritage.

The concert offered audiences more than music. Nakimera incorporated traditional sounds and rhythms from different regions of Uganda, taking the audience through cultural beats from Bugisu and Acholi, among others, creating a unique cultural experience that resonated with attendees. Emaali, the popular Ateso song, that is some sort of an anthem at traditional events across the country, was one of the moments that gave the concert an unmistakably Ugandan feel.

Special appearances by renowned artists, including Aziz Azion and David Lutalo, further elevated the evening, while Nakimera’s heartfelt spoken-word performance reflected on her personal journey and the support she has received throughout her career.

The audience was fully invested in the celebration; songstress Rema Namakula, was seen dancing throughout the bigger part of Nakimera’s performance. The VIP section was quite upbeat and remained lively throughout the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The energy extended beyond the front of the hall. Fans at the back maintained their own enthusiasm, as the evening progressed, particularly when David Lutalo took his turn on stage.

As a proud sponsor, I&M Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that bring communities together through music, culture, and shared experiences.

"Music has the power to connect people across generations and communities. Today, we saw our customers enjoying themselves and sharing in the joy of live music. We are proud to support concerts that celebrate Uganda’s diverse talent and give artists an opportunity to share their stories with audiences," said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda.