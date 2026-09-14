Senior police officer ASP Henrietta Namande dies suddenly after pregnancy complication

Senior Uganda Police officer ASP Henrietta Namande has died aged 44 due to pregnancy complications, which also claimed her unborn twins. Colleagues and family paid tribute to her legacy at church service on Monday.

The Uganda Police Force was plunged in shock and grief last weekend following the shocking untimely death of one of its senior officers ASP Henrietta Namande.

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Namande, who was serving the police’s Public Relations department passed away suddenly on Saturday morning following pregnancy related complications

She was 44.

Her family members say she developed severe pain hours after returning home from work. She was pregnant with twins, who were also lost.

During a requiem service at St Gyaviira Catholic Parish, Bunamwaya, one of her sisters, Nassanga, recounted Namande's final hours and the family's desperate attempt to get her medical care.

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Nassanga said Namande called her at about 5pm on Friday to check whether her children were ready to return to school the following day.

Namande returned from work at about 9pm and discussed the children's travel arrangements with her sister before going to bed.

ASP Henrietta Namande

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At about 1am, however, she woke up feeling unwell.

“She said she was not feeling well. She suggested we check into a clinic and see what the issue is and then proceed to Bethany Hospital where she was attending antenatal,” Nassanga said.

The family took her to Bismillah Medical Centre in Kitebi. Nassanga said her sister was in severe pain and described the feeling as similar to labour contractions, although she was not due to give birth.

She said medical workers gave Namande painkillers and treated her for what they described as mild malaria. Her pain persisted, prompting another injection.

Briefly, she felt some relief before she began sweating profusely and struggling to breathe.

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The medical team later recommended oxygen support, but the facility did not have oxygen. An ambulance was called to transfer Namande to Bethany Women and Family Hospital in Kira.

They left Kitebi at about 5am.

ASP Henrietta Namande

At Bethany, doctors said Namande required intensive care, which the hospital could not provide. The family was referred to TMR Hospital in Naalya.

By the time they arrived, Namande had died. Her unborn twins were also confirmed dead.

The family was advised to return Kitebi for the deceased twins to be delivered.

Nassanga praised Namande's police colleagues for supporting the family during the emergency and meeting medical expenses.

“The police colleagues found us at Kitebi and they were very helpful, catering for the bills and all that we needed. We are grateful,” she said.

Namande joined the Uganda Police Force as a police constable in 2004 and initially worked in the Public Relations Office.

She later pursued further studies in public relations and public administration, earning a degree and master's qualification as she rose through the police ranks.

Former Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango mourned Namande as a generous colleague who often used her own money to help fellow officers.

Mourners at the funeral service remembered Namande as a humble officer who placed development and the welfare of her colleagues at the centre of her work.

Former police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Namande encouraged saving and investment among police officers. He said the initiatives helped several colleagues buy land and build homes.